5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, other areas of KP

13 March,2023 04:09 am

SWAT (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and some other areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to earthquake.

The tremors were also felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the mountainous range of Koh-e-Hindukush in Afghanistan at the depth of 154 kilometres.

