Rana Tanveer assails ECP for demanding Rs50bn for holding elections

Tanveer fires a broadside at Imran

12 March,2023 08:41 pm

NARANG MANDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Tanveer assailed on Sunday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for demanding Rs50 billion for holding the elections.

Addressing a corner meeting, Mr Tanveer bashed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying, "Imran has shaken the foundation of the institutions. Imran has targeted the Supreme Court, ECP and other institutions."

Speaking about the Toshakhana case, Mr Tanveer said, "Imran Khan has hidden the record of the Toshakhana. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed the record of Toshakhana."

He assailed the deposed premier for "getting the friendly countries angry".

Talking about the elections, he said, "Whenever the elections happen, the PML-N will make clean sweep."

