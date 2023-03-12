Saad Rafique sees reforms in judicial system imperative

Pakistan Pakistan Saad Rafique sees reforms in judicial system imperative

Saad Rafique sees reforms in judicial system imperative

12 March,2023 06:57 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Raffique said on Sunday that the current judicial system could not deliver justice in the country and fundamental changes were required.

He said the supremacy of the constitution could not be established in the country and democracy was derailed multiple times while mentioning he was presenting the case of the democratic political parties.

He said cooperation was vital for running the country smoothly while highlighting the common man in Pakistan should be given rights. Mr Raffique Nawaz Sharif was put behind bars to create challenges for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

