Yasmin Rashid says PML-N wants chaos in country

Yasmin Rashid says PML-N wants chaos in country

Yasmin Rashid says PML-N wants chaos in country

12 March,2023 05:51 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Yasmin Rashid said on Sunday the imposition of section 144 was unconstitutional while mentioning the PML-N wanted to create chaos in the country.

Addressing the part workers, she said staging a peaceful rally was the democratic right of the PTI and the party supporters always stood behind Imran Khan on his call.

She advised the party workers to remain peaceful and criticized the fascist tactics of the incumbent federal government.

