Marriyum criticizes Imran Khan for disturbing law, order situation in country

12 March,2023 03:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday criticized PTI chairman Imran Khan for disturbing the law and order situation in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, she said that Imran Khan faked a drama of cipher after losing power last year, which badly damaged our foreign relations.

She said that every single political gimmick of PTI leadership, including allegations of imported government has failed miserably.

She said that Imran Khan handed over the country to the IMF and played with the country's economy.

She further bashed Khan for playing Maryam Nawaz’s audio yesterday and said he tried to connect the PML-N leader to himself, but she is nothing like him. The information minister stated that Maryam Nawaz said nothing hateful in the audio. She didn’t put the country’s economy at stake and also she did not ask to shoot someone or fake a cypher story.

She said if Maryam Nawaz was anything like Khan, she would have blamed the PTI chairman for the killing of the party worker, while Imran Khan had done politics on the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy in Gujranwala. Imran Khan your politics has failed, she said.

