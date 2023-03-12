Caretaker Punjab government imposes Section 144 in Lahore

Section 144 imposed for today, carrying out on rally in city prohibited, Amir Mir

12 March,2023 12:39 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Caretaker Punjab Government has imposed Section 144 in Lahore after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman announced the rally to start his election campaign.

Caretaker Information Minister Punjab Amir Mir addressing a press conference said that Section 144 has been imposed in the city for today [Sunday]. He said that it has been prohibited to carry on any rally in the city today.

Mr Mir, in a late night press conference, advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan that he should avoid any rally for the day. He said that the writ of state should not be challenged, adding that in case of violation the imposition of Section 144 could be extended.

He said that there was a match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the city and a marathon rally was also scheduled on the day. He said that looking at the circumstances it was decided to impose Section 144 in the city.

Caretaker provincial minister also said that they had conveyed the message to PTI leadership to not carry out the rally on the day.

