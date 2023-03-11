Miftah sees salvation in structural changes

Miftah sees salvation in structural changes

Miftah says no political leader including Nawaz, Imran can bring prosperity

11 March,2023 05:35 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Miftah Isamil, political maverick belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, advised structural changes in the country for any progress while mentioning that popular leaders, including Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif, would not be able to make the state of affairs better.

He said any popular leader from the political parties or martial law would not make the country prosper unless the roots of the problems were identified.

About his future in electoral politics, Mr Ismail added he decided to stay away from politics. The former finance minister headed the economic ministry under the PDM government and he was sacked in September 2022 when Ishaq Dar made an entry into the country to resolve the country’s economic issues, however the situation became worse.

He said all had ruled Pakitan, from Asif Ali Zardari to Nawaz Sharif and from Shehbaz Sharif to Imran Khan however, the living standard of the people did not improve.

He cited “inflation” as the worst challenge afflicting the country while saying the economy would remain in tatters unless long-term reforms were not adopted.

Political Parties and Polls

He said no particular party would sweep the elections while mentioning the PML-N would “definitely not sweep the polls”.

He also acknowledged Imran Khan as huge following in the public, while mentioning the PPP would find it difficult to contest elections in Punjab because of less followers in the province.

Miftah’ s vote

He said he would vote for PML-N in the polls, but also highlighted he would refrain from casting vote in the case of no suitable candidate from the party.

Party and competence

He said there was no competence in all major parties. Leaders of all parties only made efforts to become the prime ministers but no focus was paid to the sufferings of ordinary Pakistanis who had less income or no job.

