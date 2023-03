Chaudhry Sarwar joins PML-Q

Appointed PML-Q chief organizer and Punjab president

11 March,2023 05:22 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Saturday joined Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in a meeting with the PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat.

Mr Sarwar will announce the plan of action in a press conference scheduled on Sunday at the Muslim League house. He was designated as the party’s chief organizer as well as Punjab president.