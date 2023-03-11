Deadly accident kills three in Naushahro Feroze

Deadly accident kills three in Naushahro Feroze

11 March,2023 04:54 pm

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE (Dunya News) – A deadly collision occurred between a passenger van and motorcycle as a result of which three individuals lost their lives.

The accident happened near Bandhi on the Mehran highway.

The police said one woman, one girl and a male were among the deceased while one was injured in the incident.

Later, the dead bodies were shifted to hospital and investigations started by taking the van in control.

