Deadly accident kills three in Naushahro Feroze
Pakistan
NAUSHAHRO FEROZE (Dunya News) – A deadly collision occurred between a passenger van and motorcycle as a result of which three individuals lost their lives.
The accident happened near Bandhi on the Mehran highway.
The police said one woman, one girl and a male were among the deceased while one was injured in the incident.
Later, the dead bodies were shifted to hospital and investigations started by taking the van in control.