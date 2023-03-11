Five terrorists killed in North and South Waziristan operations: ISPR

Weapons, ammunition and large quantity of equipment were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

11 March,2023 04:51 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The security forces on Friday killed five terrorists in heavy exchanges of fire during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North and South Waziristan districts.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

"The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve," the ISPR news release said.

