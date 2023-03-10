SC fixes PTI's plea on acceptance of NA resignations for hearing

Court will hear the plea on March 15

10 March,2023 06:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Friday fixed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea on acceptance of resignations tendered by the PTI MNAs in the National Assembly.

A three-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ayesha Malik will hear the plea on March 15. The court subsequently informed the party in this regard.

Earlier, the PTI had approached the apex court on NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Asharf’s acceptance of resignations in one go.