PTI to approach legal fraternity ahead of 'Save Judiciary' movement

Party will stage phase-wise protests in all bars

10 March,2023 06:14 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday decided to approach presidents and member lawyers of all bars of the country ahead of its “ Save Judiciary” movement .

Sources said the party would establish delegations comprising senior members of the party leadership for the purpose. “The PTI will stage phase-wise protests across all bars and PTI chief Imran Khan will address them”, sources added. Civil society members, sources said, would also be invited to participate.