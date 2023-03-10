LHC hints at stopping PSL in Punjab if schedule not shared

10 March,2023 06:08 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court on Friday indicated to stop holding of the event in Punjab if the Pakistan Super League (PSL) schedule for the next year would not be submitted.

During hearing related to the petitions filed in the LHC for the remedy of smog in Punjab, the court ordered the removal of barriers on the green belts. The high court also called for a plan to be presented in court for next year’s PSL.

“The court has been asking the PCB for two years to share the plan for the next year, if it continues like this, it would issue an order not to hold the PSL in Punjab,” remarked Justice Shahid Kareem.

The court remarked that the PCB was not obeying the court's orders since the proposal to build a hotel for the players around the stadium.

PCB's chief operating officer assured that the court order would be implemented.

The court said the flow of traffic was most important while adding that a plan to reduce the traffic was required, and the road would open if encroachments were removed.

The CTO Lahore said that telephone numbers had been displayed on the roads to inform police about traffic jams.

The court called for the report on the removal of encroachments from the LDA and the CTO Lahore on March 14.