LHC declares contempt petition against Fawad Chaudhry inadmissible

Petitioner had accused former information minister of scandalising judiciary

10 March,2023 10:41 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday turned down a petition seeking contempt proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly scandalising judiciary.

LHC Justice Shujat Ali Khan issued the ruling on the petition filed by Advocate Shahid Rana, who argued that the former information minister had attempted to scandalise the judiciary through his statements. He had pleaded the court to launch contempt proceedings against him.

However, the judge declared the petition inadmissible.

A day earlier, the LHC declared a contempt petition against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his alleged campaign against the institution of judiciary. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan had announced the verdict on the petition filed by Naeem Qamar. The judge remarked the statements of the PTI, prima facie, appeared to be against the judges who belonged to Islamabad.

The petitioner had claimed the former premier and his party had been running an organised campaign against the judges and the judiciary since the Supreme Court set aside a ruling of the then deputy speaker of the National Assembly on the no-confidence motion.

He alleged that the PTI workers held rallies and damaged public properties whenever the PTI chairman appeared before the court of law, after his ouster from the government through the no-confidence vote.

Mr Qamar had argued that the hooliganism and violence staged by the PTI workers at the behest of their party chairman, adding that such moves were tantamount to put pressure on judiciary to get favourable decisions.

The petitioner had also referred to a recent appearance of Mr Khan before a court at Islamabad Judicial Complex where the PTI workers broke into the premises after breaking the gate and created law and order situation.