LHC declares contempt petition against Imran Khan inadmissible

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan announced the verdict on the petition filed by Naeem Qamar

09 March,2023 10:04 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declared a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Imran Khan for his alleged campaign against the institution of judiciary inadmissible.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan announced the verdict on the petition filed by Naeem Qamar. The judge remarked the statements of the PTI, prima facie, appeared to be against the judges who belonged to Islamabad.

The petitioner claimed the former premier and his party had been running an organised campaign against the judges and the judiciary since the Supreme Court set aside a ruling of the then deputy speaker of the National Assembly on the no-confidence motion.

He alleged that the PTI workers held rallies and damaged public properties whenever the PTI chairman appeared before the court of law, after his ouster from the government through the no-confidence vote.

Mr Qamar argued that the hooliganism and violence staged by the PTI workers at the behest of their party chairman, adding that such moves were tantamount to put pressure on judiciary to get favourable decisions.

The petitioner also referred to a recent appearance of Mr Khan before a court at Islamabad Judicial Complex where the PTI workers broke into the premises after breaking the gate and created law and order situation.

Following the incident, Islamabad police registered cases against Imran Khan and several PTI workers for hooliganism at the judicial complex.