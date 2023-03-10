UN demands probe into alleged killing PTI worker

Secretary General Antonio Guterres also appealed for calm and restraint to ease tensions.

10 March,2023 04:58 am

UNITED NATION (Dunya News) - The United Nations has demanded a probe into the alleged killing of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in Lahore in police torture.

Farhan Haq, the vice spokesperson for UN Chief Antonio Guetress in his statement said the matter of the killing of a PTI worker in alleged police torture should be investigated.

Farhan Haq in the statement, emphasized that people have the right to peaceful protest, and those who committed violence against demonstrators should be held accountable.

