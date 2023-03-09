NDMA sends 65 containers carrying relief items for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

09 March,2023 12:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on behalf of the people of Pakistan, is constantly engaged to aid quake-affected displaced Turkish and Syrian brethren.

In view of that spirit, a civil cargo ship carrying 65 containers filled with 1221 tons of relief goods for quake-hit Turkiye and Syria was sailed off from South Asia Pak Terminal, Karachi, a news release said.

Out of the 65 containers, 41 are carrying 8,200 winterized tents for Turkiye and 24 containers carrying 15,000 ration bags making a total of 615 tons for Syria. The ship will drop off the aid containers to Turkiye on 23/24 Mar and Syria by the end March 2023.

The NDMA is spearheading massive relief operations by using all available modes of transportation including Air, Sea and Road. In this regard, special chartered cargo flights operation will also commence soon, whereas assistance is also being sent using the belly space of PIA on regular flights to Turkiye.