In-focus

ACE books PTI leaders for alleged fraud in housing society

ACE books PTI leaders for alleged fraud in housing society

Pakistan

Nominated 10 others in the FIR too

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Anti-corruption establishment on Thursday lodged a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Ismail and Amir Mahmood Kiyani over alleged fraud in a housing society.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that both leaders duped citizens by advertising for an unapproved housing society in the city. The FIR nominated 10 others including the society’s owner, and Mr Kiynai’s son Fahad Kiyani. 

Related Topics
PTI
Pakistan



Related News