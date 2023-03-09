ACE books PTI leaders for alleged fraud in housing society

Nominated 10 others in the FIR too

09 March,2023 11:30 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Anti-corruption establishment on Thursday lodged a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Ismail and Amir Mahmood Kiyani over alleged fraud in a housing society.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that both leaders duped citizens by advertising for an unapproved housing society in the city. The FIR nominated 10 others including the society’s owner, and Mr Kiynai’s son Fahad Kiyani.