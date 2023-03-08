Establishment calling the shots in country, says Fawad

08 March,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday the establishment was calling the shots in the country.

He said the business community that called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was involved in toppling the PTI government adding that they prioritised their profits over anything else. “They also used to do the same when Gen (retd) Bajwa was the chief", he added. Their backgrounds, he said, must be investigated.

He claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were not powerful enough to do anything as the establishment was calling the shots in the country.