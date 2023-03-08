Bilawal urges on working together to end crimes against women

FM criticizes Indian atrocities in IIOJK saying India is making women victim of hate and violence

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stated that ending crimes against women requires working together.

The Foreign Minister commented at a Security Council discussion on women, peace and security that people were being targeted in international conflicts and wars and that women and girls were directly impacted by hostilities.

He urged the importance of women’s role in politics saying that the women have played a pivotal role in PPP.

PPP Chairman stated that women were suffering in Afghanistan, Ukraine and Iraq while effort has to be done to protect and educate women there. He said that women including young girls were becoming victims of violence.

Urging the need as per the United Nations charter, he said that it was easy to target a common citizen of terrorism. He said that women should be given the right to education so that they could be made useful citizens.

He criticized Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) saying that India was making Jammu and Kashmir’s women victim of hate and violence..

The debate's participants were exhorted by Bilawal Bhutto to educate women in order to make them contributing members of society.

