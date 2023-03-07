Information minister Marriyum lashes out at Imran for not appearing in court

The PTI chief was summoned by the Islamabad court for indictment in Toshakhana case

07 March,2023

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and said a person who had hidden when police arrived to arrest him was now fine to hold election rallies.

”This was not a movement to save the judiciary but a movement to be saved from judiciary,” she said in a tweet targeting Imran Khan. Lashing out at the PTI chairman, she said “the foreign agent and Toshakhana thief” did not appear even when his non-bailable arrest warrants were issued.

The minister said the accused and his legal team were missing and the court was again waiting.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan again skipped hearing in the Toskhakhana case despite issuance of his arrest warrants.

The former prime minister has thrice skipped indictment hearings in the district and sessions court in the case initiated at the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for concealing the details of gifts he retained from the Toshakhana while in the power.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal was set to frame charges against him on Feb 28, but his lawyer sought exemption from the hearing as he had to appear before other courts in the capital city. The judge had then issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chief and adjourned the hearing till March 7.