Minority students allegedly ambushed during religious commemorations

Minority students allegedly ambushed during religious commemorations

07 March,2023 12:35 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – At least 15 students got injured when a gathering of minority community students was allegedly attacked by a group at Punjab University new campus, Lahore on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the students were celebrating religious event with the permission of the administration. An application had been filed against the incident, with the police for registration of a case.

A number of videos had stormed the internet, showing minority community students being thrashed for holding the event on the campus.

Some other videos also showed that the security guards were carrying batons and beating the students and they were running from the scene.