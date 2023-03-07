Islamabad court resumes hearing Toshakhana case against Imran Khan shortly

Sources say PTI chief had decided not to attend the hearing

07 March,2023 09:23 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A court in the federal capital will resume hearing of the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan at 10am today (Tuesday).

Additional Sessions Zafar Iqbal took up the case when junior lawyer of the PTI chief, Sardar Masroof Khan, told him that the senior legal team would appear before court by 10am. When judge asked if Mr Khan will attend the hearing, he replied he had no information in this regard.

The judge also inquired about the appearance of the guarantor in Imran Khan’s bail, saying the guarantor was responsible to ensure presence of the PTI chief in the case. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till 10am.

During the previous hearing, Judge Zafar Iqbal issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Mr Khan over no show-up in the case. He had directed the authorities to produce the suspect before the court on March 8 for indictment in the case.

Imran Khan Decides Against Attending the Hearing



Sources said the PTI chief on Monday decided not to appear in the Toshakhana case before the court due to security concerns. The legal team had apprised Mr Khan of the legal aspects in this regard as well.

The legal team will file the petition on Tuesday in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for protective bail, and the decision of the additional session judge will also be challenged. The lawyers will seek permission to present Mr Khan before the court via video link.

Petition Against Warrants Rejected



On Monday, the sessions court rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan's plea seeking annulment of the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against him for his failure to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

The court had, hours earlier, reserved the verdict on the plea filed by Mr Khan’s lawyers Qaisar Imam, Barrister Gohar and Ali Bukhari.

Mr Imam had demanded the annulment of the warrants, arguing that the law barred the issuance of arrest warrants to some extent if the plea was filed as a private complaint. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal remarked that Mr Khan's lawyers had apprised the court the day the warrants were issued that their client would not appear before the court.

Imran Khan Evades Arrest



On Sunday, the capital police reached Mr Khan’s residence in Zaman Park on Sunday to arrest him but he reportedly “dodged” them. A few hours later, Mr Khan, while addressing the party workers, demanded a public hearing of the case.