Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Ch booked for agitative speeches in Lahore

FIR said Fawad had alleged state institutions of hatching an assassination plot against PTI chief

07 March,2023 12:39 pm

LAHORE (Dunaya News) – Police have registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry for making inciting speeches and accusing state institutions of hatching a plot to assassinate former prime minister Imran Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of Sub-inspector Waseem in the Race Course Police Station in the Punjab capital. Both PTI stalwarts, according to the FIR, held a press conference at Zaman Park in Lahore where they allegedly provoked public for violence.

It said the presser caused traffic jam on the main canal road, adding that Mr Chaudhry attempted to spread hate among people for the state institutions.

FIR said the PTI leader also alleged the state institutions of hatching an assassination plot against Imran Khan.

On March 5, a team of the capital police reached the Zaman Park, the residence of Imran Khan in the Lahore, after a district and sessions court of Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for him in the Toshakhana case.

Later, Fawad Chaudhry took to social media and warned that any attempt to arrest the PTI chief would further deteriorate the situation. He also alleged that the government was pressing Mr Khan to appear before the court so they could execute a plan to kill him.

He also urged people to start preparations for protests across the country in case the PTi chief is arrested.

Meanwhile, Mr Qureshi told media that there were security threats to the PTI chairman but he appeared before the courts. He said the party would pursue the legal process in the case.

Interim Bail

Later, Fawad Chaudhry filed a petition in a court seeking interim bail in the case. Additional Sessions Judge Nadeem Hassan approved the bail till March 20 and barred the police from arresting him.

The PTI leader argued that the case was registered against him for political victimisation, adding that he wanted to join the investigation to state the facts.