ECP dismisses petition against Imran's removal as party chief

07 March,2023 11:40 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday dismissed a plea against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s removal as the party chief.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the plea.

Barrister Gohar, Mr Khan’s lawyer, argued that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had barred the commission from issuing any verdict in the case to which the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja replied that the LHC had barred from issuing the verdict and not discontinue the hearing.

On the other hand, the ECP will summon a meeting to deliberate preparations for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) following the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s (SCP) orders directing the election watchdog to hold elections in the provinces in line with the Constitution.

Sources said that the meeting would take place at 12pm. Secretary ECP, provincial election commissioners, and others relevant will attend the meeting that will be briefed on ballet papers, security, training of the election staff, and preparations for elections so far.

Earlier, the ECP had decided to approach Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for assistance in holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as relevant ministries paid no heed to its requests.

Sources said the electoral body would ask the premier to release funds and take steps for the provision of security in both provinces. The decision to write a letter to the prime minister had been taken over non-cooperation from the Ministry of Interior and Finance.