Punjab, KP polls: ECP to approach PM Shehbaz for funds, security

The decision was taken as the Ministry of Interior and Finance was not cooperating for elections

07 March,2023 10:31 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to approach Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for assistance in holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as relevant ministries paid no heed to its requests, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said the electoral body would ask the premier to release funds and take steps for provision of security in both provinces. The decision to write a letter to the prime minister was taken over non-cooperation from the Ministry of Interior and Finance.

The letter will be sent in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling stating that elections in the both provinces must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies. The PTI had dissolved the Punjab and KP assemblies in January, seeking fresh elections.

Last week, President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave assent to April 30 date to conduct the all-important elections in Punjab.

The president's announcement came minutes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for holding general elections in Punjab following a landmark verdict of the Supreme Court.

In a letter to President Arif Alvi earlier, the electoral body recommended a day between April 30 and May 7 for elections in the province where assembly was dissolved in January last. The letter was dispatched after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting of the ECP officials.

Meanwhiile, KP Governor Ghulam Ali Khan has sent a letter to the ECP, asking it to hold a meeting on March 7 or 8 to discuss dates for elections in the province.