'Imran Khan to lead PTI election rally on Wednesday in Lahore'

Pakistan Pakistan 'Imran Khan to lead PTI election rally on Wednesday in Lahore'

Rally will incept from Zaman Park till Data Darbar at 1pm

07 March,2023 09:44 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Tuesday said the PTI would incept an election rally in the leadership of PTI chief Imran Khan from his residence at Zaman Park to Data Darbar on Wednesday at 1pm.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that the whole nation was aware of “Save judiciary, save Pakistan”. “The judiciary attempted to save the country from anarchy and guard the Constitution, which brought them under fire”, she added.

In another tweet, she wrote, “Lahore has become a stronghold of the PTI and we shall prove it. The people of Lahore will come out to safeguard their rights and showcase their affiliation with the Constitution [tomorrow]”.

— Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) March 7, 2023

The decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's (SCP) verdict ordering the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) within ninety days of the dissolution of the provincial assemblies. Punjab Assembly was dissolved on Jan 14 and KP Assembly was dissolved on Jan 18. President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab and the PTI finalised its candidates for the heated contest.

On the other hand, the political temperature rose in the country as the capital city police had, earlier, reached Mr Khan's residence at Zaman Park to arrest him in connection with his multiple absences from appearing before the court in the Toshakhana case despite the court's orders directing him so. The police "remained unsuccessful" in arresting him. However, Mr Khan later decided against appearing before the court citing security threats as the reason.



