Pakistan Pakistan Imran wants 'elections in one go', says Sheikh Rashid

06 March,2023 06:28 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and he himself wanted “elections in one go”.

Speaking to the media, Mr Rashid took a dig at the incumbent government, saying, "The incumbent government is responsible for the economic meltdown." Informing about his meetup with PTI chief Imran Khan, Mr Rashid said, "I held a meeting with Imran Khan for 30 minutes. Imran will stage a remarkable rally on Wednesday, and I will join the rally."

Mr Rashid said, "Imran Khan has said that he is ready to hold talks in connection with the elections. But he demanded that PM Shehbaz Sharif dissolve the assembly within 72 hours."

The former federal minister schooled Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, saying, he would not say anything to Mr Bhutto-Zardari. Mr Rashid further said, “I wanted to tell Mr Bhutto-Zardari that I have to present before the court on March 18. I only committed a crime of saying that former president Asif Ali Zardari wanted the assassination of Imran Khan.”

He said, “74 cases have been registered against Imran Khan. Even if more cases are brought against Imran Khan, it will not hurt the latter.”

