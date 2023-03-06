Two-day Pak-US counter-terrorism dialogue to begin today

The dialogue is aimed at discussing the common threat of terrorism.

06 March,2023 05:47 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and the United States will hold a counter-terrorism dialogue on March 6-7 in Islamabad. A US interagency delegation is already in Pakistan for a dialogue on developing approaches to countering terrorist threats both countries have in common.

Additional Secretary (UN&ED) Syed Haider Shah will lead Pakistan delegation and the US delegation will be headed by Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg.

"The dialogue is aimed at discussing the common threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilateral fora and countering the financing of terrorism," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

The two-day dialogue would provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and share their experiences and best practices in the domain of counter-terrorism, it was added.

