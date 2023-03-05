Govt raises BISP stipend by 25pc , says Kundi

Pakistan Pakistan Govt raises BISP stipend by 25pc , says Kundi

Govt raises BISP stipend by 25pc , says Kundi

05 March,2023 05:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said government has increased the amount of stipend the of Benazir Income Support Programme by 25 percent.



Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said around nine million people are receiving the stipend through BISP.



The Special Assistant said Benazir Income Support Porgramme has also started a dynamic survey to register more beneficiaries. He said dynamic survey offices have been established in all Tehsils of the country and people should visit them to get themselves registered.



The SAPM said the government is also providing subsidies on essential food items through Utility Stores to the beneficiaries of BISP aiming to extend the maximum relief to the vulnerable segment of society.



Faisal Kundi said the present government is fully cognizant of the suffering of the people.



Talking about the Dynamic Registry survey, Faisal Kundi said survey has been inaugurated in all districts across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir to identify and register more deserving beneficiaries living below the poverty line.