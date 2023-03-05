Imran demands public hearing of Toshakhana case after arrest fiasco

05 March,2023 04:59 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan demanded on Sunday the public hearing of the case against him.

Addressing the party workers, Mr Khan said, “The country was witnessing extreme difficulties.” Reiterating the claim, Mr Khan said the former army chief had saved Prime Minister Shehbaz.

Taking a dig at the political opponents, Mr Khan said, “The people of the country are getting poorer, while the rulers are getting rich.” He also schooled Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Lashing out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, Mr Khan said the latter was exposed in the Panama Papers.

Reiterating the case of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, Mr Khan bashed the political opponents.

Bashing the political opponents over the ECL, Mr Khan said, "I will not be afraid if my name is placed on the ECL."

Pakistan becomes 'a banana republic', Imran Khan reacts to his arrest warrants

PTI Chairman and former prime minister said Pakistan had “become a banana republic”.

“What future can a country have when crooks are thrust as rulers upon it? SS [Shehbaz Sharif] was about to be convicted by NAB (National Accountability Bureau) for Rs8 bn money laundering and by FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) for another Rs16 bn corruption when he was rescued by Gen Bajwa who kept getting NAB cases trial postponed,” he said in a tweet in connection with the issuance of arrest warrants and presence of Islamabad police at Zaman Park.

The PTI chief went on to say that while Shehbaz was under trial, he was made the prime minister.

“He has since proceeded to select heads of those institutions investigating his cases — first FIA and now NAB — simply to get his name permanently cleared in Rs16 bn corruption and Rs8 bn money laundering cases against him.

“This is how a country becomes a banana republic,” the PTI stalwart added.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2023