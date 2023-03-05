Police security to be provided to Aurat March participants, says Amir Mir

“We hope the Aurat March will be held in a peaceful manner,” he added.

05 March,2023 03:10 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir said in a statement released on Sunday, the government has decided to provide security to Aurat March protesters.

The minister said the caretaker government won’t become a hindrance for the demonstrators, adding that “our caretaker government believes in the freedom of all individuals”.

Mir further said all the reservations put forward by the protesters will have been removed and complete police security will be given to the participants.

The Aurat March organising committee had last month requested a no objection certificate (NOC) from the district administration to hold a rally on March 8 at Nasser Bagh, Lahore, followed by a march around the perimeter of the park.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider had rejected the plea citing “the current security scenario, threat alerts, and law and order situation, and in light of activities like controversial cards and banners for awareness of women’s rights and the strong reservation of the general public and religious organizations, especially JI’s (Jamaat-i-Islami) women’s and student wings, who had also announced a programme against the Aurat March.”

Earlier, the civil society, political parties, and rights organisations condemned the deputy commissioner for rejecting the plea to organise Aurat March on International Women’s Day on March 8.