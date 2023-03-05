Maryam asks Nawaz to lend some of his courage to Imran

People can now differentiate between a national leader and a phony, says Maryam Nawaz.

05 March,2023 03:57 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday asked her father and party supremo Nawaz Sharif to lend some of his courage to Imran Khan.

In a statement on Twitter, Maryam Nawaz while mocking the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan stated that despite being innocent Nawaz Sharif would fly back to Pakistan from London, holding on to his daughter’s support, and would cooperate for his arrest, unlike a thief who would use the daughters of others as a shield.

Maryam further criticised the former prime minister saying that, “People can now differentiate between a national leader and a phony.”

Addressing her father, Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif should lend some of his courage to Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police are present in Lahore Zaman Park to arrest the PTI chairman. According to the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Imran Khan would be arrested when the government takes a decision or on the directions of the court.

