PM Shehbaz reaches Qatar to attend UN Conference on LDCs today

05 March,2023 10:19 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Doha on Sunday on a two-day visit to participate in the United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), beginning in Qatar's capital Doha.

The five-day conference will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs and helping them to make progress on road to prosperity.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings and interact with participating leaders and heads of delegations.

At the conference, the leaders will mobilize additional international support measures and action in favour of LDCs and agree on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners.

Pakistan has been playing a leading role at UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide.

During 2022, in its capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDC Chair and Qatar in securing the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries by consensus and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.

“The Prime Minister’s participation in the Conference will signify Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries, in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity,” it was added.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan supported reinvigorated global partnerships based on effective means of implementation, including within the framework of South-South Cooperation, to pursue the UN 2030 Development Agenda and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).