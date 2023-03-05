Lt General (retd) Nazir Ahmed served as military secretary of two former PMs

Pakistan Pakistan Lt General (retd) Nazir Ahmed served as military secretary of two former PMs

He was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz, served as NDU President, Pakistan’s Military Attache to US

05 March,2023 01:06 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Recently appointed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt General (Retired) Nazir Ahmed has earlier served at important positions including military secretary to two former prime ministers.

Lt General (Retired) Nazir Ahmed was appointed the Chairman NAB by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after a meeting between the leader of the house and the leader of the opposition Raja Riaz after which the Federal Ministry of Law sent the summary to federal cabinet for approval.

The cabinet has approved the summary for appointment of the NAB Chairman. Lt General (Retired) Nazir Ahmed has previously been appointed as the military secretary of two former prime ministers Yousaf Raza Gillani and Shaukat Aziz.

Lt General (Retired) Nazir Ahmed was awarded Crescent of Excellence [Hilal-e-Imtiaz]. He served as President of National Defence University from April 11, 2016 to December 19, 2016. He also served as Pakistan’s Military Attache in the United States. He was commissioned in Pakistan Army’s 40 Frontier Force Regiment.

He graduated from Command and Staff College and National Defence University. Before assuming responsibility as Corps Commander Peshawar he also served in the Infantory Division as commander in the tribal areas. He also served as commander at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) and as major general of a military formation in South Waziristan.

