NAB Chairman name presented by Opposition Leader

PM presented two former judges as accountability watchdog chief, later agreed to Riaz’s choice

05 March,2023 02:00 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The name of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt General (Retired) Nazir Ahmed was presented by Raja Riaz, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

According to the details of the meeting between the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz, they discussed three names during the meeting for appointment of the NAB Chairman.

According to sources, Raja Riaz presented the name of Lt General (Retired) Nazir Ahmed for appointment as head of the accountability watchdog while PM Shehbaz presented names of two former judges including justice retired Dost Muhammad and justice retired Maqbool Baqir.

However, the two agreed to the name that was presented by the Opposition Leader.

