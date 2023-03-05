Karachi: Khyber Mail's coach derailed

No casualty reported on Karachi to Peshawar bound train, train dispatched later after replacing coach

05 March,2023 06:18 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A coach of Khyber Mail train derailed near Kala Bridge in Karachi but no casualties were reported.

According to railway sources, one of the coaches of the Khyber Mail train, which was traveling from Karachi to Peshawar, had derailed. Due to the incident, train had to be stopped but later it was dispatched after replacing with another coach. However, there were no casualties reported as the train derailed.

