PIA announces fares for Hajj 2023

Airfare for pilgrims from Southern region will be in range of $870 to $1,180

04 March,2023 03:25 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced its flight operation for this year’s Hajj with its first flight scheduled for Saudi Arabia on May 21.

The national flag carrier will operate pre and post-Hajj flights from May 21 to August 2, a PIA spokesperson said in a statement. The PIA will use Boeing-777 and Airbus A-320 for flights to Jeddah and Madinah during the Hajj operation.

Th PIA, like the previous years, has decided to charge airfare in US dollars from pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia under private Hajj scheme.

The airfare for pilgrims from the Southern region and Northern region will be in the range of $870 to $1,180 and $910 to $1,220, respectively.

The spokesperson said the airfare for pilgrims going to the kingdom under government scheme would be announced by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The fare is likely to be in the range of Rs310,000 to Rs330,000. The hajj expense is likely to rise to Rs1.25 million this year.