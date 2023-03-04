Khawaja Asif to face cross-examination in Imran's defamation case on March 18

04 March,2023 01:55 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Saturday announced a date for cross-examination of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in the Rs10 billion defamation case filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Umeed Ali Baloch said the cross examination would be conducted on March 18 when Mr Asif is also expected to attend the hearing.

During today’s hearing, The PTI chief’s lawyer filed a plea for adjournment of the hearing, saying he was unable to contact to Imran Khan due to the party’s court arrest drive movement. The judge adjourned the hearing till March 18, directing the lawyer to not further delay the proceedings.

In 2012, The PTI chief had filed the defamation case against the PML-N leader for making allegations of non-transparency, money laundering and suspicious investments in the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust funds.