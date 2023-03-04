PM Shehbaz to attend UN moot on least developed countries in Doha

The conference will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in LDCs

04 March,2023 12:39 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Doha, Qatar, on March 5-6, 2023 to participate in the 5th United Nations conference on the least developed countries (LDCs).

The Conference, being held from 5-9 March 2023, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

At the conference, the leaders will mobilize additional international support measures and action in favour of LDCs and agree on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners.

In Doha, the premier will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and Heads of Delegation on the sidelines of the Conference.

Pakistan has been playing a leading role at UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide. During 2022, in its capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDC Chair and Qatar in securing the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries by consensus, and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.

PM Shehbaz’s participation in the conference will signify Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries, in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity.

“Pakistan supports reinvigorated global partnerships based on effective means of implementation, including within the framework of South-South Cooperation, to pursue the UN 2030 Development Agenda and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said Foreign Office in a statement.