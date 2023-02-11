Imran Khan says incognisant of Shaukat Khanum trust's investments in offshore firms

11 February,2023 03:59 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said he was incognisant of the investments made by the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital Trust in the offshore companies.

The PTI chief revealed it during his appearance via video link before a district and sessions court of the Islamabad in the Rs10 billion defamation against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. He was questioned by the lawyer of Mr Asif.

Mr Khan repeated his stance that the hospital’s board had invested funds worth $3 million in a housing project in 2008 but they were taken back in 2015. He said the amount was invested through HBG group’s chief executive Imtiaz Haideri. He further said he was unaware whether Mr Haideri was a donor of the PTI.

When Khawaja Asif's lawyer asked if he had information about the investments made in the offshore companies, the PTI chief replied in negative. He said the financial matters of the hospital were audited, adding the board of the medical facility did not consult him before taking decisions.

“I have just come to know that Shaukat Khanum Hospital had made investment in two offshore companies,” the former premier replied. At one point, Mr Khan said it was necessary to challenge Khawaja Asif’s allegations as he had directly targeted the charity.

The former prime minister also requested the court to decide the case at the earliest. Later, Additional Sessions Judge Ali Baloch adjourned the case till March 4.

In 2012, The PTI chief had filed the defamation case against the PML-N leader for making allegations of non-transparency, money laundering and suspicious investments in the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust funds.