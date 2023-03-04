In a rare sight, moon to align directly over Kaa'ba tonight

Moment can be witnessed at 12:43am tonight

04 March,2023 12:01 pm

JEDDAH (Web Desk) – For the first and the last time in 2023, the moon will align directly above the Kaa’ba, a holy site for Muslims, tonight at 12:43am PST.

Arab media reported that Engineer Majid Abu Zahira, head of the Saudi Astronomical Society, said the moon would align vertically with the Kaa’ba at 89.5 degrees and the moon’s disc would be fully illuminated at 93pc. “The Arabs will be able to witness the rare moment with naked eyes and Muslims from across the world will be able to gauge the direction of Kaa’ba through this event,” he added.

It merits mention that Muslims across the world pray in the direction of Kaa’ba and revere the site owing to its historical religious affiliation.