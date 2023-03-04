Imran Khan claims new plot hatched to kill him

PM Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah are afraid of my return to power, he says

04 March,2023 10:10 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed that another plan had been made to kill him, months after he survived an assassination attempt in Wazirabad during his party’s long march.

In a video statement, the former prime minister reiterated his stance that the three people, he had named earlier, were involved in the attempt on his life. He lamented that there was no security in place when he appeared before courts in Islamabad, adding that CCTV cameras had also been turned off.

He alleged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of damaging investigation process in his attempted assassination case as they were afraid of “my return to power”.

“We sacrificed our governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa keeping in view the Constitution as lawyers had told that elections could not delayed beyond 90 days,” he said while assuring judiciary of full support.

Calling the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) biased, he said the Toshakhan and funding cases against him would be wrapped up in no time if they were sent to courts.