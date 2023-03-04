US interagency delegation to participate in Pak-US counterterrorism dialogue

US interagency delegation to participate in Pak-US counterterrorism dialogue

Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg will lead a US interagency delegation.

04 March,2023 06:02 am

WASHINGTON (Agencies) - A US interagency delegation will visit Pakistan next week for a dialogue on developing approaches to countering terrorist threats both countries have in common, the State Department said in a press release.

"Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg will lead a US interagency delegation to Pakistan March 6-7 to participate in the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue," the release said on Friday. "The United States and Pakistan will discuss the shared terrorist threats facing our two countries and develop policy-oriented strategies regarding cooperation in critical areas such as border security and countering the financing of terrorism."

The talks come as both countries have complained about threatening actors operating inside Afghanistan. Islamabad's relations with Kabul have soured over concerns that the Taliban (under UN terrorism-related sanctions) are not cracking down on anti-Pakistani government militant groups who have found refuge in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, in a policy document released earlier this week regarding use of force, the White House said in light of changed circumstances the United States does not intend to rely on consent from Kabul before launching counter-terror operations inside Afghanistan.

A UN report last month warned that the Taliban have failed to effectively counter the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group (banned in Russia). The IS affiliate in Afghanistan has targeted sites and personnel belonging to Pakistan, Russia, China, India, Iran, and Saudi Arabia.

The terrorist outfit, according to the report, is looking to portray the Taliban as "incapable of providing security" to undermine Kabul's legitimacy in the eyes of both Afghan citizens and international partners.

