Sheikh Rashid sees Pakistan's survival in elections

Attempts to evade elections would create a room for doctrine of necessity, he warns

04 March,2023 10:31 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday the survival of Pakistan only lied with holding elections in the country.

In a series of tweets, the close ally of PTI Chairman Imran Khan said any attempts to evade elections would create a room for doctrine of necessity. He said President Arif Alvi has announced April 30 as date for elections in Punjab, adding that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had held consultation but it was yet to announce the decision.

He said the Pakistan was not on the agenda of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting but politicians were engaged in conspiracies of audio leaks. He lamented that the government had imposed Rs3.5 per unit surcharge on electricity.

He also appreciated China for assisting cash-strapped Pakistan as the all-weather friend had rolled over $1.3 billion loan for Pakistan, a move that would help raise foreign exchange reserves.

He said the national kitty had nothing to facilitate poor Hajj pilgrims as the government Hajj quota had been opened for those who will pay in dollars.