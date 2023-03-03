PM, Asif Zardari, Fazl discuss political situation, Punjab's elections

Pakistan Pakistan PM, Asif Zardari, Fazl discuss political situation, Punjab's elections

PM, Asif Zardari, Fazl discuss political situation, Punjab’s elections

03 March,2023 06:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former president Asif Ali Zardari and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazl ur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

In a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s House, political situation in the country came under discussion.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi was also present in the meeting.

According to sources, overall security situation of the country was also reviewed.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the allies in confidence over ongoing situation while future strategy on country’s economic situation was also reviewed.

Matters pertaining to date of elections in Punjab announced by President Dr Arif Alvi were also discussed.

Sources further said that PM Shehbaz has left for Lahore after the meeting, while PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have left the Prime Minister House.