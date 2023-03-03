Imran vows to not give up at any cost

Imran vows to not give up at any cost

Ready to talk with COAS for the country’s sake: Imran Khan

03 March,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan vowed on Friday to not give up by any means.

Expressing his thoughts during his meeting with a delegation of journalists, Mr Khan cleared the air over his relations with the establishment, saying, "I don’t have any tussles with the establishment. I am ready to hold talks with the COAS for the betterment of the country."

Mr Khan challenged his opponents to prove any of the corruption cases of him and his wife.

Heaping praise on former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Mr Khan said, "Full pressure was exerted to cause a rift between us and Parvez Elahi. Now is our time to show loyalty to Parvez Elahi. I cannot show disloyalty to anybody else."

Speaking about the elections, Mr Khan said, "If the general elections happen in one time. It will help save national income."

Claiming to clinch victory in elections, Mr Khan said, "We will have elections despite the involvement of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) empire."

Expressing his thoughts over the role of the overseas Pakistanis, Mr Khan said, "We have a support of the overseas Pakistanis."

Speaking about the next candidate for Punjab chief minister from his side, Mr Khan said, "It would be unfair to take a decision over the appointment of the Punjab chief minister.

Mr Khan said, "I have decided to not head to Islamabad via plane at 12 am. He was of the belief that by getting behind bars, there were chances to get more votes in the elections.

On Thursday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the masses were facing a heavy price of regime change.

Taking to Twitter, the deposed premier went on to say, “A bunch of criminals have been foisted upon the nation by the former COAS.”

Lamenting the persistent depreciation of the rupee, Mr Khan said, "The rupee has been depreciated by over 62 percent during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)."

Mr Khan said the inflation rate in the country had increased to a record high in the country’s 75-year history, as it has soared up to 35 percent.



