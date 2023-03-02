Imran sees masses facing heavy price of regime change

02 March,2023 05:50 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday the masses were facing a heavy price of regime change.

Taking to Twitter, the deposed premier went on to say, “A bunch of criminals have been foisted upon the nation by the former COAS.”

Lamenting the persistent depreciation of the rupee, Mr Khan said, "The rupee has been depreciated by over 62 percent during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)."

Mr Khan said the inflation rate in the country had increased to a record high in the country’s 75-year history, as it has soared up to 35 percent.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi would hold a consultative meeting in Lahore to discuss the Supreme Court 3-2 verdict on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be held within 90 days.

The meeting would take place at the deposed premier’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore while the apex court’s verdict and the party’s future strategy would be the centre of attention in the huddle.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan suspended the court arrest drive of the party after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

In a tweet, the former premier welcomed the judgement of the apex court, saying: “It was responsibility of SC to uphold Constitution & they have valiantly done that through their judgement today”. He said the ruling was an assertion of the rule of law in Pakistan.