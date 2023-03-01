Imran Khan announces election campaign from Saturday

01 March,2023 09:16 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Khan addressed the public on Wednesday and said the election campaign would be started form Saturday (March 4) in which the PTI workers would arrange corner meetings in all districts.

The PTI’s supremo said he would suggest solutions to the problems and issues currently faced by the country.

He added the incumbent federal government lodged 74 cases against him in its efforts for making him irrelevant in the political landscape, while on the contrary, the cases of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Nab and FIA did not proceed legally.

After the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding the elections within the 90 days, the former premier said he wanted to congratulate the whole court on behalf of the whole nation while mentioning the Supreme Court upheld the law and constitution with its decision.

He added previously, justice was not being given properly and it led to the debt-ridden condition of the country.

Talking about the presence of the “mafia” in the country, PTI’s chief added this group violated all laws in the country because they instead of elections, became rulers through “auction”. The former premier alleged that the “mafia” pardoned off its Rs1100 billion through changes in legislation.

The former premier mentioned it was clear in the constitution that polls would be held within 90 days after the assemblies’ dissolution. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz bribed the Quetta bench and the situation was not the same today as the nation stood with its judiciary.

Talking about the law minister’s statement, he said his opinion was shameful because the PML-N did not like the honest judges but there would be no excuse for not holding an election after the verdict of the Supreme Court.

PTI’s supremo assured the apex court of his party’s complete support because he wanted Pakistan to work as per the constitution. He said nobody would pressurize the judiciary now as the youth were active on social media.

Mentioning the arrests of PTI leaders, he said he would not forget the inhuman treatment meted out to Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati, while saying there was a painful story of Arshad Sharif’s death. The PTI’s chief said he himself was targeted with bullets and despite this 74 cases were lodged against him and the terrorism law was used with impunity in the country.

He said he was in his house and the PTI workers were protesting outside the Election Commission office and he was nominated in the terrorism case.



