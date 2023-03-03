Usman Buzdar appears before NAB in assets beyond means case

Dropped inquires against Buzdar reopened

03 March,2023 01:11 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Friday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond means case.

Mr Buzdar had skipped the hearing twice before appearing today. The NAB had directed Mr Buzdar to furnish the record of his assets on his appearance and demanded a record against him from other departments too.